Alpha Hotfix #055

Ver. 2.0.7.14
If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.
https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/
Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.
If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.
[Game Version]
[Bug]
[How to Replicate]
[Single/Multi?]
[Host/Guest?]
[Screenshot/Video if possible]
Email : support@jacktostudios.com
If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.
The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.
[Game Balancing]
- Relaxed restrictions on parts that can be attached to melee weapons.
- Changed the tier of Handmade Sniper Rifle. (3 -> 4)
- Increased the yield of Cactus Farm.
- Increased the HP of natural objects.
Some equipment that specialized in gathering a natural object has additional damage against a natural object.
Woodcutter's Axe, Pickaxe, Machete, Chainsaw, Jackhammer
[Game Systems]
- Added noise to the overall behavior of the player such as attacking, moving, interacting, etc.
Zombies and animals can hear and act on player noises.
- Improved that the game stopped when saving the game.
A message is displayed when pressing the 'Exit to Title' or 'Exit to Desktop' buttons while saving the game.
- Changed some equipment so that it can no longer be crafted. The equipment can be obtained from the equipment reward box.
Equipment Workbench(Glaive, Hammer, Two-Handed Sword, One-Handed Axe, Police Shield, 4 Leather Equipment)
Mechanical Equipment Workbench(Grenade Launcher, Flamethrower, Chainsaw, Jackhammer, 4 Copper Equipment)
- Removed some research.
Basic Weapon Researcher, Advanced Weapon Researcher, Special Weapon Researcher, Junior Gunsmith, Gunsmith, Senior Gunsmith, Master Gunsmith
- Changed the workbench that Trap Modification Parts' craft/reforge from a Mechanical Equipment Workbench to an Equipment Modification Workbench.
- Changed the level-up icon.
- Fixed the horn sound of the upgraded Armored Car and Armored boat.
[Bug Fixed]
- Fixed that electricity and poison debuffs did not offset each other.
- Fixed that the first-person camera was intermittently broken.
- Fixed that the bird would go under the terrain when fleeing.
- Fixed that the character names and the flag's contents of 16 characters or less could note be entered.
- Fixed that the key guide was displayed as a shield when riding a vehicle with a shield equipped.
- Fixed that motorcycles and jet ski horns could not be heard.
- Fixed that the character fell under the terrain next to the parking lot.
- Fixed that the door did not open in certain buildings.
- Fixed that could not enter certain buildings.
- Fixed that buildings could not be snapped to the center of the pillars of the gate.
[Optimization]
The following optimizations have been progressed
- Game optimization
Changed files in this update