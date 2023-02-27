Alpha Hotfix #055

Ver. 2.0.7.14

If you encounter problems such as game crashes after the update, please check our general solutions first.

https://steamcommunity.com/app/1377380/discussions/0/3061869473048903178/

Please send a crash report with specifics if a crash occurs.

If you have any problems, please send an email with the form below.

[Game Version]

[Bug]

[How to Replicate]

[Single/Multi?]

[Host/Guest?]

[Screenshot/Video if possible]

Email : support@jacktostudios.com

If you send the save file too, it will be very helpful for verification.

The save files are in “%LocalAppData%\LF\Saved\SaveGames”.

[Game Balancing]

Relaxed restrictions on parts that can be attached to melee weapons.

Changed the tier of Handmade Sniper Rifle. (3 -> 4)

Increased the yield of Cactus Farm.

Increased the HP of natural objects.

Some equipment that specialized in gathering a natural object has additional damage against a natural object.

Woodcutter's Axe, Pickaxe, Machete, Chainsaw, Jackhammer

[Game Systems]

Added noise to the overall behavior of the player such as attacking, moving, interacting, etc.

Zombies and animals can hear and act on player noises.

Zombies and animals can hear and act on player noises. Improved that the game stopped when saving the game.

A message is displayed when pressing the 'Exit to Title' or 'Exit to Desktop' buttons while saving the game.

A message is displayed when pressing the 'Exit to Title' or 'Exit to Desktop' buttons while saving the game.

Changed some equipment so that it can no longer be crafted. The equipment can be obtained from the equipment reward box.

Equipment Workbench(Glaive, Hammer, Two-Handed Sword, One-Handed Axe, Police Shield, 4 Leather Equipment)

Mechanical Equipment Workbench(Grenade Launcher, Flamethrower, Chainsaw, Jackhammer, 4 Copper Equipment)

Equipment Workbench(Glaive, Hammer, Two-Handed Sword, One-Handed Axe, Police Shield, 4 Leather Equipment)

Mechanical Equipment Workbench(Grenade Launcher, Flamethrower, Chainsaw, Jackhammer, 4 Copper Equipment)

Removed some research.

Basic Weapon Researcher, Advanced Weapon Researcher, Special Weapon Researcher, Junior Gunsmith, Gunsmith, Senior Gunsmith, Master Gunsmith

Basic Weapon Researcher, Advanced Weapon Researcher, Special Weapon Researcher, Junior Gunsmith, Gunsmith, Senior Gunsmith, Master Gunsmith

Changed the workbench that Trap Modification Parts' craft/reforge from a Mechanical Equipment Workbench to an Equipment Modification Workbench.

Changed the level-up icon.

Fixed the horn sound of the upgraded Armored Car and Armored boat.

[Bug Fixed]

Fixed that electricity and poison debuffs did not offset each other.

Fixed that the first-person camera was intermittently broken.

Fixed that the bird would go under the terrain when fleeing.

Fixed that the character names and the flag's contents of 16 characters or less could note be entered.

Fixed that the key guide was displayed as a shield when riding a vehicle with a shield equipped.

Fixed that motorcycles and jet ski horns could not be heard.

Fixed that the character fell under the terrain next to the parking lot.

Fixed that the door did not open in certain buildings.

Fixed that could not enter certain buildings.

Fixed that buildings could not be snapped to the center of the pillars of the gate.

[Optimization]

The following optimizations have been progressed