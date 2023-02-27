2023-02-27 Update

Hello! This is the update that goes into effect today!

Hard 3 ghost respawn 0.2 seconds -> changed to 0.5 seconds.

-> It was summoned separately from the monster summoned by the giant bomb boss, so it did not cause much difficulty for the players, so the summoning cycle was delayed a bit. Hard 1 hell stage boss active cooldown has been lowered from 5 to 6 seconds.

-> Hellchang Boss's active attack was applied too quickly and it was difficult to properly attack, so I lowered it by 1 second, lowering the time players can attack by 1 second. Bzart flat hit sound has been added. Sylvia's melee normal hit sound has been added. Stage 6-4 Annabella waiting time and moving forward has been increased from 45 to 52 seconds.

->Anabella's boss rushes at the player alone and dies in an instant. Adjustments have been made to create a situation where the boss attacks the players in conjunction with monsters.

We are currently working hard to create the second half of the story! By the time it's complete, we'd like to reveal the update schedule, additional elements, and descriptions of new characters in advance. It's an insufficient work, but please give us a lot of interest.

Have a nice week!