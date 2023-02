EARLY ACCESS 3.3:

-Fixed bug from last patch where every character's inventory object was drawn to the -1,-1 tile (freaked me out).

-Added very rudimentary walking animations while a bow is equipped (will be improved in next patch).

-Added new resources (still unused): more human voice sounds.

-Added reputation for killing innocent civilians: Murderer.

-Added and improved dialogue for Chapter 2 demo.

Fuck you, I'm going to sleep.