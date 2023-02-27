 Skip to content

Exodus Vigil Playtest update for 27 February 2023

v2.1.0 Build

Share · View all patches · Build 10643620 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Removed the stamina bar
  • Updated mission descriptions
  • Switched the Moses' Entrance Cinematic from a video to in-game rendered
  • Potentially fixed an issue where loading a mission will sometimes result in a black screen with UI shown
  • Fixed Nebit's hair becoming invisible
  • Fixed Camera glitch to see through walls
  • Disabled checking for joystick being plugged in
  • Fixed sprinting while moving slowly
  • Fixed the statue puzzles creating duplicate statues if restarted
  • Properly count the relics for each level
  • Changed all torches to have more realistic rising sparks
  • In the options menu, reworded "Show Followers" to "Show NPCs in Team"
  • Base Camp: Escape will go back to the title screen
  • Mission 1: Fixed getting stuck on the statue puzzle room fallen pillar
  • Mission 1: Intro added moving a rock to show the tunnel
  • Mission 1: Outro fixed showing shield not attaching to Yalu's arm
  • Mission 1: Separated the move tutorial from the camera tutorial
  • Mission 2: Fixed getting stuck on the final puzzle room at the statues
  • Mission 2: Fixed the male friend's glowing clothing glitch
  • Mission 2: Fixed 1st checkpoint for Halima
  • Mission 3: Fixed 1st story cut scene Sakakwi was left standing in the floor
  • Mission 4: Clarified gathering clues is talking to traders
  • Mission 4: Fixed woman highlighting on mouse-over when she shouldn't
  • Mission 4: Added boundaries for players
  • Mission 5: Fixed the levers showing through the walls
  • Mission 6: Fixed getting stuck on the statue stand
  • Mission 7: Fixed Enemies at the gates from flying into the air
  • Mission 7: Clarified to use fence panels to barricade the gate
  • Mission 7: Added boundaries for players
  • Mission 8: Added a cut scene to blend to get into the prison
  • Mission 8: Added a cut scene to lift the door
  • Mission 9: Added more torches to one of the puzzle rooms
  • Mission 9: Fixed one of the rocks so it can be crouched under

