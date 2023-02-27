- Removed the stamina bar
- Updated mission descriptions
- Switched the Moses' Entrance Cinematic from a video to in-game rendered
- Potentially fixed an issue where loading a mission will sometimes result in a black screen with UI shown
- Fixed Nebit's hair becoming invisible
- Fixed Camera glitch to see through walls
- Disabled checking for joystick being plugged in
- Fixed sprinting while moving slowly
- Fixed the statue puzzles creating duplicate statues if restarted
- Properly count the relics for each level
- Changed all torches to have more realistic rising sparks
- In the options menu, reworded "Show Followers" to "Show NPCs in Team"
- Base Camp: Escape will go back to the title screen
- Mission 1: Fixed getting stuck on the statue puzzle room fallen pillar
- Mission 1: Intro added moving a rock to show the tunnel
- Mission 1: Outro fixed showing shield not attaching to Yalu's arm
- Mission 1: Separated the move tutorial from the camera tutorial
- Mission 2: Fixed getting stuck on the final puzzle room at the statues
- Mission 2: Fixed the male friend's glowing clothing glitch
- Mission 2: Fixed 1st checkpoint for Halima
- Mission 3: Fixed 1st story cut scene Sakakwi was left standing in the floor
- Mission 4: Clarified gathering clues is talking to traders
- Mission 4: Fixed woman highlighting on mouse-over when she shouldn't
- Mission 4: Added boundaries for players
- Mission 5: Fixed the levers showing through the walls
- Mission 6: Fixed getting stuck on the statue stand
- Mission 7: Fixed Enemies at the gates from flying into the air
- Mission 7: Clarified to use fence panels to barricade the gate
- Mission 7: Added boundaries for players
- Mission 8: Added a cut scene to blend to get into the prison
- Mission 8: Added a cut scene to lift the door
- Mission 9: Added more torches to one of the puzzle rooms
- Mission 9: Fixed one of the rocks so it can be crouched under
Exodus Vigil update for 27 February 2023
v2.1.0 Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
