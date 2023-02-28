- Celebrating all the brave, strong, and inspiring women this year, we bring you thought-provoking CHEF ACTIONS.
- Let’s make some noise and some room too in Foodland with NEW FOOD ZONE, Mushroom World.
- Leprechaun got a secret to be told, at the end of a rainbow there’s a pot of gold. Sham-rock and roll in the St. Patrick’s Day themed FOOD CART EVENT.
- You asked, you got it! We now support Traditional Chinese and Korean language.
Star Chef 2: Cooking Game update for 28 February 2023
Shop till you drop this SHOPPING RUSH season with Streak feature and win BIG!
