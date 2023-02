Share · View all patches · Build 10643462 · Last edited 27 February 2023 – 05:09:15 UTC by Wendy

-Added four interactable Conveyer Belts

-Added Conveyer Belts to all of the BrainMush Mini Games

-Added Conveyer Belts to a few rooms in the Facility of Madness

-Adjusted some logic, layering, design and coordinate placements

-Added to some aesthetic design throughout the world

-Added some new sprites