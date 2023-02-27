-
Fixed a bug in which equipping the Counter Augment to Warrior would give him a 100% chance of counter-attacking (rather than the intended 50%).
Added a function which allows the game to export error reports to a log folder if the game crashes.
Update for February 27th
