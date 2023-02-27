 Skip to content

8-Bit Adventures 2 update for 27 February 2023

Update for February 27th

Patchnotes via Steam Community

  • Fixed a bug in which equipping the Counter Augment to Warrior would give him a 100% chance of counter-attacking (rather than the intended 50%).

  • Added a function which allows the game to export error reports to a log folder if the game crashes.

Changed files in this update

Depot 733111
