Major RISK Update v3.10, our first update for 2023!

Attention RISK Generals!

Welcome to RISK v3.10! This is our first update for the year, and just a small taste of what’s to come for 2023. You can check out our preview video, showcasing everything new for the latest update below:

Communicate in Lobby

We’re super excited to kick off the year by tackling a highly requested feature from the community. Players will now have the ability to communicate with each other in the lobby while waiting for a game to start.

Players can now use their emotes or any of the brand new lobby phrases while waiting for games to start. You can let the game host know how you’re really feeling about the number of bots they’ve added to the game.

Any emotes players own can also be used in the lobby, so get hyped for your next match with some pre-game trash talk.

RISK x Death Squared

SMG is nearing its 10th anniversary this year, and to celebrate, we will be dropping some dice inspired by our co-op puzzle game Death Squared!

The prototype originated in 2015 at the 48 hour Global Game Jam, themed “What do we do next?” and went on to become a fully fledged game, released by SMG in 2017. You can now pick up Steve, Franke, Emma and Barry in the store now!









And if you love cooperative puzzle games for up to 4 players, you can check out the original game, available on Steam, Switch, PS4/5, Xbox, Android and IOS.

These cool new dice will become available in the shop within a week of the new 3.10 update.

OTHER EXTRAS

Improvements

Updated visuals in the shop for Premium offer

Back button in any of the lobbies will direct back to the game mode select screen, regardless of which screen the player has come from

Bug fixes

Fixed rank decay issue causing players to be reset to the incorrect rank after the season reset

Fixed Resistor is Futile territory cards not using the correct territory shapes

Fixed up and down arrow keys making manual rolls look like Blitz rolls

Signing off,

The RISK Team @ SMG