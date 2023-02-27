Inspirations and Cooldowns

Share · View all patches · Build 10643259 · Last edited 27 February 2023 – 05:09:18 UTC by Wendy

Some big changes today, including some sorely-needed "ease up" events for when things are really going bad!

First off, new features:

INSPIRATIONS: Certain conditions will now trigger an offer to receive an "Inspiration", which will provide a temporary boost to the custodian. DETERMINED ENGINEER, for instance, fires when the player fails a repair due to stress, and will make all repairs guaranteed successes for 2 turns.

COOLDOWNS: More heavy hitting than Inspirations, COOLDOWNS are big anvil events that arrive in the mid to late game when you have been struggling for an extended period of time, and will offer some significant boost to your run.

SHIP STATUS BAR: Now all systems will have an entry in the ship status bar, and have full tooltips that explain what state they are in, why, and what impact that state has.

Overclocking Command will now increase Custodian speed

Bugfixes: