Update 1.1: Magical Girl Archetype!

General Changes:
- New Archetype: Magical Girl!
- 20 new cards.
- 10 new perks.
- New Status Effect: Star!
- Fusing cards now generate new names for the card.
- Changed Agent Throne song.
Balance:
- Keiko now has Magical Girl cards along with Electric cards.
- Keiko "Explore the Ark" event can give you Magical Girl cards.
- Mysterious Past was buffed by limiting the pool of cards it can give you.
Bugfixing:
- Chaos orb can no longer be a negative number.
- Clarified in game how double power buff is applied.
Changed files in this update