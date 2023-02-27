 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tournament Ark update for 27 February 2023

Update 1.1: Magical Girl Archetype!

Share · View all patches · Build 10643241 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

General Changes:

  • New Archetype: Magical Girl!
  • 20 new cards.
  • 10 new perks.
  • New Status Effect: Star!
  • Fusing cards now generate new names for the card.
  • Changed Agent Throne song.

Balance:

  • Keiko now has Magical Girl cards along with Electric cards.
  • Keiko "Explore the Ark" event can give you Magical Girl cards.
  • Mysterious Past was buffed by limiting the pool of cards it can give you.

Bugfixing:

  • Chaos orb can no longer be a negative number.
  • Clarified in game how double power buff is applied.

Changed files in this update

Tournament Ark Windows Depot 1666521
  • Loading history…
Tournament Ark Linux Depot 1666522
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link