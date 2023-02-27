 Skip to content

The Bathhouse | 地獄銭湯 update for 27 February 2023

Delete the old SaveData before playing

Share · View all patches · Build 10643176 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

For those who still have the Room 203 bug:

Go here
C:\Users[USERNAME]\AppData\LocalLow\Chilla's Art, LLC

Delete TheBathhouse and TheBathhouseURP folder

