DCC Steam Wishlist Event Reward Notice!

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

📢"Welcome to the DEAD CIDE CLUB!

Who will party till they drop ... dead and who will be the last man standing?"

Hello, CLUB members!

TEAM DCC has some exciting news to share.

Thanks to the interest and love from our club members,

we have achieved the final goal of the Steam Wishlist event!

Please follow the instructions below to receive your rewards after early access begins.

■ Steam Wishlist Event Reward Information

- Reward acquisition period: Feb 27 (Mon) ~ March 12 (Sun) 7:59 a.m. (PST)

- Reward acquisition method: Instant acquisition upon logging in to the lobby after creating an account

- How to confirm rewards:

Warehouse > Outfit > Check Hat / Top / Bottom

Warehouse > Nameplate > Check Emblems / Cards

※ Important Note ※

If you do not login to the game during the collection period, you will not be able to receive rewards.

You must login to the lobby after creating an account to receive rewards.

Starting tomorrow!

Don't forget to login and enjoy the party with the cute cat costume set!