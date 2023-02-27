V1.1.0 - Steamdeck support + minor changes

Hey everyone!

My Steam deck has finally arrived, so I’ve been able to get this working a bit better on there, with the intention of upgrading that store page steam deck status from ‘playable’ to ‘verified’!

DISCLAIMER:

As of writing, the touch screen input from the steam deck seems to be a little unpredictable sometimes. Dragging across the screen works fine (with some changes), but tapping the screen a lot causes issues. Sometimes it misses a tap entirely, other times it knows a tap happened but sends the coordinates of the previous tap location. I have done my best to create a prediction system that tries to filter out the ‘bad’ input, however you may still experience occasional mistakes, and of course there’s not much I can do about taps that never are received by the game.

The prediction system works on these two rules:

When you tap the screen, if the coordinate is identical (tolerance of 10 pixels) to the last coordinate you touched it, it’s outright ignored, because it’s extremely unlikely for this to occur on a touch screen. This results in the occasional tap you make not registering, however the alternative is that it registers a tap in a location you didn’t touch the screen, so it’s the lesser of two evils. When you swipe the screen, it ignores it until the coordinates received differ from the last place the screen was touched. This means your swipe input can arrive up to 0.16 seconds late. You probably won’t notice this. Similar to the tap issue above, the ‘mouse is now being pressed’ information comes before the new x/y position of the mouse. Without this, the mouse would click in the previous location you clicked, and then click and drag from that location to the new location. When you’re scrolling across the image, this causes the camera to rubber band all over the place and creates a very unnatural user experience.

With all that said, I hope your play experience is not affected too much by this, and perhaps this will be resolved in the future, as the Steam deck is constantly evolving and growing (it’s incredible how much progress has been made so far already).

I’ve no idea whether it’s just my steam deck or this happens for everyone, but the only way that the game responds to hardware input outside of the touchscreen is if you hold the STEAM button down continuously.

I’ve made it so that when you launch the game on steam deck, the cursor is disabled. If you’d like to use the cursor instead (perhaps it would be a more enjoyable experience), simply shake the mouse using the trackpad (perhaps holding the STEAM button down as well). The mouse should appear.

Let me know how your steam deck experience is!

CHANGELOG:

ADDED - Steamdeck support

ADDED - Animation and sound for when you click on nothing

ADDED - Pressing escape on a menu will press the back button

FIXED - Sound effect spam when changing sliders in settings

FIXED - Opening help menu causes camera to fly away randomly.

FIXED - Level completion time is off center

FIXED - Current playtime doesn’t go offscreen all the way on large monitors on pause screen

CHANGED - Volume of the ‘hover bloop’ and ‘click’ sound effect is now quieter

REMOVED - Invitation for beta testing

STEAMDECK SPECIFIC:

ADDED - Onscreen zoom buttons

ADDED - Onscreen hint button

FIXED - Panning the image is no longer jumpy / glitchy

FIXED - Taps no longer occur in the wrong location.

FIXED - Game runs at native steam deck (1280x800) resolution instead of default 1280x720.

CHANGED - Mouse cursor is invisible unless you use the trackpad specifically (and shake the mouse).

CHANGED - Removed help screen (everything is onscreen now, so no help needed).

CHANGED - Pause button is always on screen

CHANGED - Creature counters are always on screen

CHANGED - If you tap ‘close enough’ to a hidden object, it will count it (lower accuracy on touch screen).