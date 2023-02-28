Thank you for playing Mystic Gate!
Mystic Gate update Ver. 1.0.1 is now available!
Added functions, renovated
- Added the ability to adjust the sight scroll distance
- Added the ability to display silhouettes of characters in the shadows
- Addition of an ending skip function
- Automatic collection of coins
- Elimination of enemy bullets when all enemies are killed
- Fixed pause screen UI
- Modification of skill cool time UI
- Modification of button navigation display
Balance adjustment
- Increased the amount of Gems obtained
- Strengthened melee weapons
- Adjustments to player skills
If you are new to Mystic Gate and find it annoying, this update is for you. Of course, it will also make gameplay more convenient and comfortable for players who have never complained before, so stay tuned!
ZOO Corporation.
ZOO GAMES - Mystic Gate Product Team
https://store.steampowered.com/app/2088750/
