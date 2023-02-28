Thank you for playing Mystic Gate!

Mystic Gate update Ver. 1.0.1 is now available!

Update Ver. 1.0.1 Patch Note

Added functions, renovated

Added the ability to adjust the sight scroll distance

Added the ability to display silhouettes of characters in the shadows

Addition of an ending skip function

Automatic collection of coins

Elimination of enemy bullets when all enemies are killed

Fixed pause screen UI

Modification of skill cool time UI

Modification of button navigation display

Balance adjustment

Increased the amount of Gems obtained

Strengthened melee weapons

Adjustments to player skills

If you are new to Mystic Gate and find it annoying, this update is for you. Of course, it will also make gameplay more convenient and comfortable for players who have never complained before, so stay tuned!

ZOO Corporation.

ZOO GAMES - Mystic Gate Product Team

