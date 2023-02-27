 Skip to content

Without End update for 27 February 2023

1.06

Share · View all patches · Build 10642949 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed error where game would not start due to improper push in 1.05
Fixed Devon's turn counter, skills will now properly alternate

