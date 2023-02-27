 Skip to content

Fadeout: Underground update for 27 February 2023

Patch 1.23.01

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Nerfs

• Blaise Spiked bat: 60 to 50 damage per swing
• Camille pick: 65 to 50 damage per swing

Buffs

• The Final Coil: Charge speed changed to a curve, start at first, slows down, same range same damage

Bug fixes

• The Final Coil "I'm shocked" achievement changed to only give it to the holder (was a bug)
• several Out of bounds locations in Grotto given kill volumes
• Water line reduced (from underneath) to prevent players from going out of bounds, and falling into the water (Now they will fall outside the map and die)

As always, if you have feedback for the game please leave it in the Steam forums or on our discord!
Cheers,
-Pandan

