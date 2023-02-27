Patch 1.23.01

Nerfs

• Blaise Spiked bat: 60 to 50 damage per swing

• Camille pick: 65 to 50 damage per swing

Buffs

• The Final Coil: Charge speed changed to a curve, start at first, slows down, same range same damage

Bug fixes

• The Final Coil "I'm shocked" achievement changed to only give it to the holder (was a bug)

• several Out of bounds locations in Grotto given kill volumes

• Water line reduced (from underneath) to prevent players from going out of bounds, and falling into the water (Now they will fall outside the map and die)

