Patch Notes 1.0.18

NEW

Introduced new difficulty level: Beginner

The entity will rarely hunt on Beginner difficulty and the vessel should be very easy to locate.

This difficulty will now be chosen by default when creating a lobby.

Enhanced destruction mechanics: Laughing entities!

On Beginner, Easy and Medium difficulties, the entity will now laugh at you if you make an error in your destruction sequence.

Note:

We have experienced a lot of players having difficulty getting into the game especially if playing alone. The new difficulty setting and better destruction feedback should give everybody the opportunity to learn a standard round of Phylakterion outside of the tutorial without getting frustrated by dying too much.

If you are already rushing through Hard: We have something coming up for the other end of the spectrum as well!