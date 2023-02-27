 Skip to content

Phylakterion update for 27 February 2023

Patch Notes 1.0.18

Patch Notes 1.0.18 · Build 10642848

Patchnotes via Steam Community

NEW

Introduced new difficulty level: Beginner
The entity will rarely hunt on Beginner difficulty and the vessel should be very easy to locate.
This difficulty will now be chosen by default when creating a lobby.

Enhanced destruction mechanics: Laughing entities!
On Beginner, Easy and Medium difficulties, the entity will now laugh at you if you make an error in your destruction sequence.

Note:
We have experienced a lot of players having difficulty getting into the game especially if playing alone. The new difficulty setting and better destruction feedback should give everybody the opportunity to learn a standard round of Phylakterion outside of the tutorial without getting frustrated by dying too much.
If you are already rushing through Hard: We have something coming up for the other end of the spectrum as well!

