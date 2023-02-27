Version 1.1 Update

- Unlocked costumes can now be worn via the bathroom sink while no chase is active.
- An overworld sprite for the fire extinguisher has been added.
- Reading the Motel Note from the inventory will now display the correct note.
- Minor spelling and grammar fixes
- Added dialogue when using soda in an unusable location.
- The “Foolish Fantasy” tape can now be properly viewed in Graves mode.
- All usable items can now be shown to certain friendly characters.
- Achievement added for secret ending.
- Achievement added for new item interaction.
