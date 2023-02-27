 Skip to content

Lost Cartridge - Cold Read update for 27 February 2023

Version 1.1 Update

27 February 2023

  • Unlocked costumes can now be worn via the bathroom sink while no chase is active.
  • An overworld sprite for the fire extinguisher has been added.
  • Reading the Motel Note from the inventory will now display the correct note.
  • Minor spelling and grammar fixes
  • Added dialogue when using soda in an unusable location.
  • The “Foolish Fantasy” tape can now be properly viewed in Graves mode.
  • All usable items can now be shown to certain friendly characters.
  • Achievement added for secret ending.
  • Achievement added for new item interaction.

