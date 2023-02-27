- Added message verifying control set to default when pressing the Reset controls to default button in the options screen.
- Added galaxy background to store.
- Gave the ground, base shield, and wood guardians an orange glow on the sunset levels.
In My Defense update for 27 February 2023
Patch 1.361
