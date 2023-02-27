 Skip to content

In My Defense update for 27 February 2023

Patch 1.361

Build 10642817

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Added message verifying control set to default when pressing the Reset controls to default button in the options screen.
  • Added galaxy background to store.
  • Gave the ground, base shield, and wood guardians an orange glow on the sunset levels.

Changed files in this update

In My Defense Content Depot 1522691
In My Defense Depot First Depot 1522692
