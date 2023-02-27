V0.9.5.A - Updates to enchant system, multiplayer de-sync and more

Hey gladiators, thanks for all your testing of the multiplayer servers over the weekend. Good news is they've been remaining stable and online and there's been over 2000 battles fought, so that's awesome.

Bad news there are still de-syncing issues and I think one of them is to do with weapon switching (and by association throwing weapons), so I have removed that skill from the multiplayer side of the game from this version onward. At some point hopefully I can restore those skills.

I've also done some skill tree reworks to do with the new bow skills, and there has been some reworking of item levels in forge / enchanters.

Good luck with the new build - once again, new gladiators will be required ( from here on in , pretty much every big update until the full launch will need new gladiators , so I can eliminate what might be causing syncing issues.

Bit of a chaotic time here with a sick kid so not sure when I'll be working on the game next, hopefully tomorrow.

Thanks, Oliver Joyce

Whiskeybarrel Studios

Patch Notes V 0.9.5.A (Feb 27 2023)

--- MULTIPLAYER CHANGES ---

• You can no longer use Throw Weapon or Switch Weapon in multiplayer due to them causing de-syncing issues.

• Gladiators can now level up if their XP is full even after losses.

• Reduced the gold penalty for losing fights to bots

• Halved the star cost of buying skills in multiplayer

--- BALANCE CHANGES / STAT FIXES ---

• Man at Arms skill now improves melee and weapon damage by 15% per point. It no longer gives bonuses to hit chance %.

• Critical Mastery improves melee and also ranged weapon hit chance now

• Forsaken Sword is no longer an axe ( lol )

• All armour values increased

--- BATTLE CHANGES / FIXES ---

• You no longer gain/lose alignment if an enemy player flees the battle

--- SHOP FIXES CHANGES ---

• EXPERIMENTAL You can now enchant any non-unique item / blueprint and it will turn the item into the highest level possible. So if you have a level 15 sword and enchant it with a level 72 blueprint, it will turn the sword into a level 72 sword. Or if you have a level 72 sword and a level 20 blueprint, the sword will remain at level 72.

• You cannot unmake unique items

• I might have to play around with this change a bit more as it’s a bit untested