New art work available for February 27, 2023

Several new images have been added to the "Data Stack Screen" (DSS), located in the middle of the "Hood" (Lower level screen interface); above the rotating circle (TBN - Translation Buffer Node).
Things added or changed
-
Animated grid
-
Other minor changes to visually balance out the over-all piece. When I add new art I often change other parts to maintain or create color and/or visual harmony.
- "Database Offline" text animation changed to be slightly less frantic. This was done to compliment the animated grid.
- A few small animations created to suggest a data transfer between objects. These are very subtle and meant to give an overall impression of complex activity.
Changed files in this update