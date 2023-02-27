Hot Patch 2/26/23

Adjusted physics to not be so choppy

Changed enemy ground gas areas to be more performant

Changed smaller enemies to not collider with larger ones

Changed assault cannon projectile visual

Changed shot cannon projectile visual

Changed burst turret projectile visual

Changed auto sniper projectile visual

Changed auto turret projectile visual

Seems like something was misconfigured with the physics engine leading to choppy timesteps dispite having high fps. Also, put in proper effects for the light projectiles. Smaller enemies can now pass through larger ones so they don't get stuck behind the slow swarm.