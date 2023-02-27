 Skip to content

Star Survivor - Prologue update for 27 February 2023

Hot Patch 2/26/23

Build 10642707

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Adjusted physics to not be so choppy
  • Changed enemy ground gas areas to be more performant
  • Changed smaller enemies to not collider with larger ones
  • Changed assault cannon projectile visual
  • Changed shot cannon projectile visual
  • Changed burst turret projectile visual
  • Changed auto sniper projectile visual
  • Changed auto turret projectile visual

Seems like something was misconfigured with the physics engine leading to choppy timesteps dispite having high fps. Also, put in proper effects for the light projectiles. Smaller enemies can now pass through larger ones so they don't get stuck behind the slow swarm.

