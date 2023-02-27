Patch #20 Hotfix • V1033 Community Test

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Patch #20 Hotfix is now live on the Community Test beta branch!

This is mainly a small hotfix for the door changes that didn't work out so well in the Patch #20. Doors should now sync and reset properly, however, you may still see a small amount of "catch up" movement in the door as it finishes it's closing motion with high ping users. This will continue to be worked on but shouldn't be that noticeable to most or effect overall gameplay.

A few other small bug fixes as well: