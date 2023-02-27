Patch #20 Hotfix • V1033 Community Test

Patch #20 Hotfix is now live on the Community Test beta branch!
This is mainly a small hotfix for the door changes that didn't work out so well in the Patch #20. Doors should now sync and reset properly, however, you may still see a small amount of "catch up" movement in the door as it finishes it's closing motion with high ping users. This will continue to be worked on but shouldn't be that noticeable to most or effect overall gameplay.
A few other small bug fixes as well:
- Merged a few spline meshes in Power Station that were causing replication problems into StaticMeshes
- Fixed Surefire 7.62 suppressor not showing muzzle effect properly
- Permanantly opened troublesome doors (spinning) in City map
- Players and AI can no longer operate them
- Added ability to set offset to rollup door switches to fix some being placed inside a wall
- Added more light blocker meshes in Storage Facility to help fix full bright characters when lights are out and at certain times of day
- Fixed a few light portal issues in Run Down
Changed depots in devtest branch