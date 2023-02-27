Graphical Improvements to South Motorsport Park
Graphical Improvements to Hacienda RoyFa Sand Drag
Graphical Improvements to Backwoods Street Track
Graphical Improvements to Arecibo Motorsports Track
Fixed not being able to paint Import Sand Drag
Fixed not being able to load Sand Drag Map
Bounty: Drag Racing Alpha update for 27 February 2023
Bounty Drag Racing Update 0.0.15
