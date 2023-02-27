 Skip to content

Bounty: Drag Racing Alpha update for 27 February 2023

Bounty Drag Racing Update 0.0.15

Graphical Improvements to South Motorsport Park
Graphical Improvements to Hacienda RoyFa Sand Drag
Graphical Improvements to Backwoods Street Track
Graphical Improvements to Arecibo Motorsports Track
Fixed not being able to paint Import Sand Drag
Fixed not being able to load Sand Drag Map

