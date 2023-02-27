- Update to the penalty system (Please, do not test it on purpose)
- Improved several UI things (Loading screen rating, missing "rating", on post-race screen, moved "online players" in the post-race screen)
- Added resource information on the post-race screen
Engine Evolution 2022 update for 27 February 2023
Update 2022.0.12 (v7)
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update