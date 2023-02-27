 Skip to content

Engine Evolution 2022 update for 27 February 2023

Update 2022.0.12 (v7)

Share · View all patches · Build 10642460 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Update to the penalty system (Please, do not test it on purpose)
  • Improved several UI things (Loading screen rating, missing "rating", on post-race screen, moved "online players" in the post-race screen)
  • Added resource information on the post-race screen

