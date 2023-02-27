Competitive Matchmaking Update

MATCHMAKING
- 1v1 and 2v2 matchmaking system is added to the game. Level 50 and above can join the Competitive match pool.
- The queue system has two ranking systems, local rank and world ranking.
- Your rank is permanent, you can rank up when you win a match and, rank down when you lose a match.
- The world ranking is reset every month, prizes are giving to the top 10 players in that month.
- Matches are Best of 5 rounds (BOF 5). The person who wins 3 rounds of 5 rounds wins the match.
- The team that wins the match is rewarded with EXP.
- If the match is not over until the time is up, it will be draw and neither team will score points.
- Players who do not show enough effort & leave in the match will be temporary banned from matchmaking and trust-factor negatively effected.
- The match is only active in CH1.
- Premium matchmaking feature added.
- There are 18 ranks:
- Bronze: I, II, III
- Silver: I, II, III
- Gold: I, II, III
- Platinum: I, II, III
- Diamond: I, II, III
- Aero: I, II, King
FORTRESS WAR
- Fixed problems with climbing castle walls that should not be exited.
- At least 1 door must be broken now to attack the Frontier Seed.
- Now, users who abuse bugs in Fortress War will be severely punished.
MAP
- The Highlands map has been redesigned and optimized.
- The Aztec Labyrinth map has been redesigned.
MONSTER
- Garbage Slime boss eased, now can be solo kill.
- Fixed the Mother Nature boss's skill line not appearing.
GENERAL
- Fixed the continuous alert sound when the Boss is in your field of view.
- Added notification sound, notification sound will play when you receive a notification in your message box or receive a team invitation from the matchmaking panel.
RANKED
- Fixed ability animations not appearing when teleported to the field in Ranked Arena.
- Most lag and teleport issues fixed.
GRAPHIC
- Increased the size of the Ranger class's level 90 weapon.
FIXES
- Fixed the issue where mounts were left alone.
- Fixed player movement teleportation problems.
- Fixed the bug where the characters were invisible for some reason during the battle.
- Fixed an issue with the friend adding system.
- Fixed wall climbing problem with mounts.
- Fixed the bug where monsters would appear overkill when doing co-op in the party.
- Fixed position shift issue in Grand Fortress map drawing.
- Fixed the issue where teleporting to a ranked arena while dead.
- Fixed teleportation issues after stun abilities.
HITBOX
- Your skills can sometimes be used to pass through the enemy, not do damage, etc. Major improvements have been made.
MONSTER
- Big Grunt health reduced.
- Bats on the Lotus Mine map no longer attack automatically.
DUNGEON
- The Tower Of Sky has been added to the Skyland map. (not functional for now)
QUEST
- If a new event arrives while you are registered to a different event, The event request you missed, will now appear in your window again.
AC SHOP
- The Red Dragon costume set has been added to the game.
- The Red Dragon weapon set has been added to the game.
- The Great Dragon hat has been added to the game.
QUEST
- Adjusted low level quests.
GUILD
- Guild wars are only available for players level 55 and above.
- Now only level 3 guilds and above can join guild war.
- Protection Flag has been added to Guild Manager, with this flag you can protect your clan against wars for 5 days.
- Note: Guild versus Guild may change in next updates.
CHAT
- Added a maximum limit of 200 characters.
- Fixed the issue where sometimes the keyboard wouldn't turn off on mobile users. (If you're still experiencing the issue, please let us know!)
LEGEND
- We announced on 28.08.2022, "A wish of the player who reaches the first 100th level will be applied." KEORSA completed the event. Congratulations to him, as per his wish, a statue of KEORSA has been placed on the map of Honam Kingdom.
