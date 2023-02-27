 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Aero Tales Online: The World - Anime MMORPG update for 27 February 2023

Competitive Matchmaking Update

Share · View all patches · Build 10642345 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

MATCHMAKING

  • 1v1 and 2v2 matchmaking system is added to the game. Level 50 and above can join the Competitive match pool.
  • The queue system has two ranking systems, local rank and world ranking.
  • Your rank is permanent, you can rank up when you win a match and, rank down when you lose a match.
  • The world ranking is reset every month, prizes are giving to the top 10 players in that month.
  • Matches are Best of 5 rounds (BOF 5). The person who wins 3 rounds of 5 rounds wins the match.
  • The team that wins the match is rewarded with EXP.
  • If the match is not over until the time is up, it will be draw and neither team will score points.
  • Players who do not show enough effort & leave in the match will be temporary banned from matchmaking and trust-factor negatively effected.
  • The match is only active in CH1.
  • Premium matchmaking feature added.
  • There are 18 ranks:
  • Bronze: I, II, III
  • Silver: I, II, III
  • Gold: I, II, III
  • Platinum: I, II, III
  • Diamond: I, II, III
  • Aero: I, II, King

FORTRESS WAR

  • Fixed problems with climbing castle walls that should not be exited.
  • At least 1 door must be broken now to attack the Frontier Seed.
  • Now, users who abuse bugs in Fortress War will be severely punished.

MAP

  • The Highlands map has been redesigned and optimized.
  • The Aztec Labyrinth map has been redesigned.

MONSTER

  • Garbage Slime boss eased, now can be solo kill.
  • Fixed the Mother Nature boss's skill line not appearing.

GENERAL

  • Fixed the continuous alert sound when the Boss is in your field of view.
  • Added notification sound, notification sound will play when you receive a notification in your message box or receive a team invitation from the matchmaking panel.

RANKED

  • Fixed ability animations not appearing when teleported to the field in Ranked Arena.
  • Most lag and teleport issues fixed.

GRAPHIC

  • Increased the size of the Ranger class's level 90 weapon.

FIXES

  • Fixed the issue where mounts were left alone.
  • Fixed player movement teleportation problems.
  • Fixed the bug where the characters were invisible for some reason during the battle.
  • Fixed an issue with the friend adding system.
  • Fixed wall climbing problem with mounts.
  • Fixed the bug where monsters would appear overkill when doing co-op in the party.
  • Fixed position shift issue in Grand Fortress map drawing.
  • Fixed the issue where teleporting to a ranked arena while dead.
  • Fixed teleportation issues after stun abilities.

HITBOX

  • Your skills can sometimes be used to pass through the enemy, not do damage, etc. Major improvements have been made.

MONSTER

  • Big Grunt health reduced.
  • Bats on the Lotus Mine map no longer attack automatically.

DUNGEON

  • The Tower Of Sky has been added to the Skyland map. (not functional for now)

QUEST

  • If a new event arrives while you are registered to a different event, The event request you missed, will now appear in your window again.

AC SHOP

  • The Red Dragon costume set has been added to the game.
  • The Red Dragon weapon set has been added to the game.
  • The Great Dragon hat has been added to the game.

QUEST

  • Adjusted low level quests.

GUILD

  • Guild wars are only available for players level 55 and above.
  • Now only level 3 guilds and above can join guild war.
  • Protection Flag has been added to Guild Manager, with this flag you can protect your clan against wars for 5 days.
  • Note: Guild versus Guild may change in next updates.

CHAT

  • Added a maximum limit of 200 characters.
  • Fixed the issue where sometimes the keyboard wouldn't turn off on mobile users. (If you're still experiencing the issue, please let us know!)

LEGEND

  • We announced on 28.08.2022, "A wish of the player who reaches the first 100th level will be applied." KEORSA completed the event. Congratulations to him, as per his wish, a statue of KEORSA has been placed on the map of Honam Kingdom.

Changed files in this update

Depot 1943611
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link