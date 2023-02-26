Happy birthday, Paper Pirates!

It's Paper Pirates' third birthday, and we’re celebrating with the return of The Big Birthday Bash! Running from 28th February - 14th March, celebrate the anniversary of the game's launch with a festival of partying, and a whole host of anniversary goodies in Paper Pirates!

Seasonal Trait: The Magician

Joining Paper Pirates for the duration of The Big Birthday Bash is the seasonal trait, The Magician! Play a trait game during The Big Birthday Bash, and one of the crew may find themselves playing as The Magician.

When the entire crew have finished voting, but no pirate has gone overboard, The Magician will have the opportunity to cast a magic vote. This magic vote has three voting power, and can be cast for any pirate (other than The Magician themselves). The crew won't know who The Magician is, unless they can figure it out through deductive reasoning!

The magic vote still counts as voting for a pirate to go overboard, so if The Magician throws a human overboard they run the risk of becoming a ghost. Question is... who are they?

The “Let Them Eat Cake” Event!

Go on a sailing adventure during The Big Birthday Bash, and each day there is a chance you may encounter the “Let Them Eat Cake” event. The crew will divide up a huge birthday cake, taking the chance to blow out the candles one by one. It's believed that the last person who blows out a candle will get to make a wish... what will they wish for, and will their wish come true?!

Birthday Gift Bounties

Every day during The Big Birthday Bash the crew will receive a special birthday gift bounty! If you complete the assigned task, you can open a present, and inside you will find... a special cosmetic surprise! There are twelve different cosmetics in total to collect, so make sure to collect your birthday gifts during the seasonal celebration!

Limited Time Costumes and Ship Parts

During The Big Birthday Bash, Sam Sherbot and Nat O'Bother have some new customisation options available to unlock in the Shop ship! If you buy a customisation option during The Big Birthday Bash, you can use it all year round - but the items will be disappearing from sale when the event is over, so don’t delay and buy today!

The full list of outfit items available during The Big Birthday Bash is:

Outfit Shop

Faces - Balloon

Belt - Cutlass (Balloon)

Jackets - Waistcoat (Magician)

Headwear - Hairpin (Star)

Headwear - Pendant (Star)

Headwear - Pendant (Key)

Hands - Balloon

Hands - Wand

Shirts - Tie (Rainbow)

Shirts - Tee (Cake)

Shirts - Balloon

Legs - Tutu (Rainbow)

Legs - Balloon

Feet - Balloon

Ship Shop

Hulls - Cake Hull

Masts - Cake

Additionally, during The Big Birthday Bash, pirates have access to a unique anniversary hat, available to everyone in voyages started during the event. Once the event’s over, the hat will disappear from your collection until next year, so be sure to wear it while you can!

Developer Bots Jump Aboard

Invite bots into your game during The Big Birthday Bash, and you may find some of the regular crew replaced with one or three bots that mimic the Iteration Games crew! They’ll only join your games during The Big Birthday Bash, but these bots have their own personality and appearances modelled after the Paper Pirates developers.