Flora and Sauna update for 26 February 2023

Build 1.1.4

Build 1.1.4

Patchnotes via Steam Community

This build adds a new version of the towel stealing quest! Once Enro's had her transformation, she's ready to start taking over some more of Stella's duties.

Contains: paw play, steppies, player choice of chest/genitals

