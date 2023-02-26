 Skip to content

BACKROOMS: APPREHENSION update for 26 February 2023

UPDATE #6

UPDATE #6

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Changelog:

  • Items can now be dropped by looking down and pressing G
  • Skin Stealer can infect pills
  • Scanning human Scientists may give wrong results if they have consumed sabotaged pills
  • Adjusted loot cases and loot carts spawn rates
  • Bug fixes

