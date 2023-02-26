Changelog:
- Items can now be dropped by looking down and pressing G
- Skin Stealer can infect pills
- Scanning human Scientists may give wrong results if they have consumed sabotaged pills
- Adjusted loot cases and loot carts spawn rates
- Bug fixes
