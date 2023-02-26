 Skip to content

Wild West Dynasty update for 26 February 2023

Hotfix 0.1.7488

Build 10642284

Patchnotes via Steam Community
Added
  • Sense ability -> set as unlocked from the beginning of the game
  • New variant of sticks -> should be more visible in various areas
  • Door sounds added in some areas
Fixed
  • Warehouse storage & chests -> fixed problem with restoring seeds after load
  • Jack (Just) horse should now work for all (as a reward for finish the quest)
  • Hotbar buttons can now be changed in key-bindings
  • Hide UI button can now be bound to another key
  • Jack (Just) will no longer get up in a dialogue
  • Chapter 3 - added handler to fulfill the entry "finish site-quests"
  • Fixed issue where Chapter 3 was locked
  • Fixed issue when player died after load close to the treasure
  • Weight in the inventory not updated after item was destroyed - fixed
  • Pantry not saved - fixed
  • Pantry interaction before fully built - fixed
  • Politic character fixed hair
  • Resources shop hope - fixes
  • Weapons shop - fixes
  • Free carts panel in management menu fixed
  • Drop item (Q) and Hotbar (Q) keybinding conflict resolved. MIGHT REQUIRE REASSIGNING IN SETTINGS
Updated
  • Q is no longer closing the menu panel (unified - ESC button)
  • Quest items are not visible in general category in inventory now. They are visible in Quest Items category (filter)
  • Disabled bandit attacks event for now
  • Quest task entries scale now on UI (no more overlapping)

