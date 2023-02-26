Fixing Bugs and Adding new things

Chapter 01:
Adding English language to the Intro scene
Adding new CheckPoint
Adding Tips and Panel Duration
Adding Rat Death Animation
Delete using handsow for planks and replace it with the Axe
Fixing Some Invisable Walls
Fixing Opening Ground door with Objects
Fixing DeadMan Jumpscare
Fixing Zombie Butcher Health
Fixing some Breakable Objects
Fixing Hint in region 1
Chapter 02:
Adding Handsow Item
Adding Hint in the floor 2
Fixing some light areas
Chapter 03:
Fixing Fire
Fixing some walkable area
Fixing some invisible walls
Fixing zombies walk through some objects
Reducing Ammo in the city
Adding some breakable Objects
Rising Damage Value for the city monster
Adding hint
Adding Float Icon for the rope
Chapter 04:
Delete Pistol
fixing some walkable Areas
Fixing bear Trap
Loading Screen :
Adding new tips in loading screen
Note : this update can affect some Saved games but only for chapter 3 , so if you face any problem please restart the chapter 3 from Level select button , thank you :)
