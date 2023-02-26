 Skip to content

DiktaPunk: Fighting for Dominance update for 26 February 2023

Patch 0.2

Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Fixed controls and special moves info
  • "Escape" key to open the menu instead of "Enter"
  • Added Challenge 1 to 10 as a tutorial
  • Fixed Special Attack Inputs for every Characters
  • Fixed Zelensky Mock & Second Special
  • Fixed Putin Mock & Second Special
  • Added Mock To Biden

Changed files in this update

Depot 2240391
