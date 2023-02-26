- Fixed controls and special moves info
- "Escape" key to open the menu instead of "Enter"
- Added Challenge 1 to 10 as a tutorial
- Fixed Special Attack Inputs for every Characters
- Fixed Zelensky Mock & Second Special
- Fixed Putin Mock & Second Special
- Added Mock To Biden
DiktaPunk: Fighting for Dominance update for 26 February 2023
Patch 0.2
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update