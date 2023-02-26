 Skip to content

MotorCubs RC update for 26 February 2023

Dive in the Hive Glitch, Camera Stuck Glitch, Explosion Physics, Boost UI Warn

Build 10642050 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hey everyone,

We've addressed the following issues. Just as a warning, the Explosion sound may not work. But we'll address that in a future patch.

  • Dive in the Hive track placement should be accurate now when the race finishes.
  • Dive in the Hive main menu no longer gets stuck when pausing.
  • Camera no longer gets stuck under the ground or under bridges after dying.
  • Boost UI jolts the controller force feedback when on Bar 7+.
  • Boost UI plays temporary warning sound (will create something better) when on bar 7+.
  • Explosions from respawning/dying now have an explosive physics force that affects all physics enabled objects, such as cars and rocks.
  • Boost UI is now PS5 shader compliant.

