Dive in the Hive Glitch, Camera Stuck Glitch, Explosion Physics, Boost UI Warn

Hey everyone,
We've addressed the following issues. Just as a warning, the Explosion sound may not work. But we'll address that in a future patch.
- Dive in the Hive track placement should be accurate now when the race finishes.
- Dive in the Hive main menu no longer gets stuck when pausing.
- Camera no longer gets stuck under the ground or under bridges after dying.
- Boost UI jolts the controller force feedback when on Bar 7+.
- Boost UI plays temporary warning sound (will create something better) when on bar 7+.
- Explosions from respawning/dying now have an explosive physics force that affects all physics enabled objects, such as cars and rocks.
- Boost UI is now PS5 shader compliant.
Changed files in this update