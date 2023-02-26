 Skip to content

Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 26 February 2023

26 Feb 23 Early Access Build

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • fixed a crash when a flamethrower damages a stack and only a Hero survives, who is not Shaken, and therefore does not retreat.
  • Battle Generator: fixed the AI Extra Chance of No Vehicles input field on the setup screen being initialized with the wrong # on a second or subsequent scenario generated in a session.
  • Fighting the Hedgehogs: fixed German units not being worth half VP when Shaken (must restart scenario).
  • Last Charge of the Spahis: fixed victory hexes (must restart scenario).

