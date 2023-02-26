- fixed a crash when a flamethrower damages a stack and only a Hero survives, who is not Shaken, and therefore does not retreat.
- Battle Generator: fixed the AI Extra Chance of No Vehicles input field on the setup screen being initialized with the wrong # on a second or subsequent scenario generated in a session.
- Fighting the Hedgehogs: fixed German units not being worth half VP when Shaken (must restart scenario).
- Last Charge of the Spahis: fixed victory hexes (must restart scenario).
Lock 'n Load Tactical Digital: Core Game update for 26 February 2023
26 Feb 23 Early Access Build
Patchnotes via Steam Community
