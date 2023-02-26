Severe memory leak bug found and fixed, that was likely introduced in 1.4.0.
This could have crashed that app right on start on some setups.
manaCompiler update for 26 February 2023
Update 1.4.7
Patchnotes via Steam Community
manaCompiler macOS Depot 1836382
