manaCompiler update for 26 February 2023

Update 1.4.7

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Severe memory leak bug found and fixed, that was likely introduced in 1.4.0.
This could have crashed that app right on start on some setups.

Changed files in this update

manaCompiler macOS Depot 1836382
