Assist Mode Update

Hello Space Engineers!

We are back with another major update for Fueled Up. A lot of you have been telling us that the game is sometimes too challenging, so today we are introducing a new feature called Assist Mode.

Assist Mode allows you to lower the difficulty of the game. You can enable or disable it at any time either in the options or on the level selection screen. When the Assist Mode is enabled, certain gameplay elements will become less challenging. Examples include receiving more points for keeping your hull integrity up, more time before asteroids explode, or lower fuel consumption. You can tweak the behavior of Assist Mode in the game options in order to have the perfect experience tailored specifically to you and your group!

We hope you will like the new feature and that you will have fun playing!