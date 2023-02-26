 Skip to content

Plains of Pain update for 26 February 2023

Patch v0.18.469

  • fixed: architect doesn’t appear
  • added: lowlife’s and bone crusher’s keys to unlock their locked stashes
  • fixed: a few minor bugs
  • added: more loot at Lost Wings City and The Old Platform
  • fixed: item is dropped to ground when does not match trader’s demand

