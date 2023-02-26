- fixed: architect doesn’t appear
- added: lowlife’s and bone crusher’s keys to unlock their locked stashes
- fixed: a few minor bugs
- added: more loot at Lost Wings City and The Old Platform
- fixed: item is dropped to ground when does not match trader’s demand
Plains of Pain update for 26 February 2023
Patch v0.18.469
Patchnotes via Steam Community
