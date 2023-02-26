 Skip to content

Road Domination update for 26 February 2023

v0.3.0

v0.3.0

Patchnotes via Steam Community

In this month's update, we wanted to finally challenge you with some more neighbourhoods to play in. That's why we're bringing you 3 new desert levels.

Travelling Between Regions

It is now possible to travel to other regions. Just drive to a travelling location and use primary action. Don't worry, you can always go back.

Desert Biome

El Gran Desierto is a brand new region located in the desert. Enjoy the warm sand, cacti and palms.

Release Notes

Added
  • New region with a desert biome
  • New types of vegetation: saguaro cacti, date palms, tall grass
  • 3 brand new levels
Changed
  • Improve ground textures and rendering algorithm
Fixed
  • Fix police car behaviour when it reaches a dead end

