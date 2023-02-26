In this month's update, we wanted to finally challenge you with some more neighbourhoods to play in. That's why we're bringing you 3 new desert levels.

Travelling Between Regions

It is now possible to travel to other regions. Just drive to a travelling location and use primary action. Don't worry, you can always go back.

Desert Biome

El Gran Desierto is a brand new region located in the desert. Enjoy the warm sand, cacti and palms.

Release Notes

Added

New region with a desert biome

New types of vegetation: saguaro cacti, date palms, tall grass

3 brand new levels

Changed

Improve ground textures and rendering algorithm

Fixed