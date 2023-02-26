In this month's update, we wanted to finally challenge you with some more neighbourhoods to play in. That's why we're bringing you 3 new desert levels.
Travelling Between Regions
It is now possible to travel to other regions. Just drive to a travelling location and use primary action. Don't worry, you can always go back.
Desert Biome
El Gran Desierto is a brand new region located in the desert. Enjoy the warm sand, cacti and palms.
Release Notes
Added
- New region with a desert biome
- New types of vegetation: saguaro cacti, date palms, tall grass
- 3 brand new levels
Changed
- Improve ground textures and rendering algorithm
Fixed
- Fix police car behaviour when it reaches a dead end
Changed files in this update