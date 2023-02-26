 Skip to content

Herald of Havoc update for 26 February 2023

Patch 0.7.0 - E2M2 Release

Patch 0.7.0 - E2M2 Release

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I'm back working on levels!

New:

  • Added E2M2 - Countdown. A map that will require you to make choices and survive and countdown!

Balance changes:

  • You can now chain another action more rapidly after cancelling Volcanic Shotgun and Flame Cannon's charged shot

Misc:

  • Updated Volcanic Shotgun and Flame Cannon's charge sounds
  • Updated force fields visuals
  • Added a sound when interacting with something not interactible

Bug fixes:

  • Fixed fire rate problems when you had multiple powerups at the same time
  • Heavy soldier now properly plays its death sound

