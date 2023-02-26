Patch 0.7.0 - E2M2 Release

I'm back working on levels!
New:
- Added E2M2 - Countdown. A map that will require you to make choices and survive and countdown!
Balance changes:
- You can now chain another action more rapidly after cancelling Volcanic Shotgun and Flame Cannon's charged shot
Misc:
- Updated Volcanic Shotgun and Flame Cannon's charge sounds
- Updated force fields visuals
- Added a sound when interacting with something not interactible
Bug fixes:
- Fixed fire rate problems when you had multiple powerups at the same time
- Heavy soldier now properly plays its death sound
