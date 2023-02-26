The Dungeon Beneath - Spanish, German, and Chinese

Hi everyone! Thanks to the help of an amazing community, The Dungeon Beneath is now playable in:
- German
- Spanish (Spain)
- Chinese (Simplified)
Want to help translate The Dungeon Beneath into more languages? Check out our Localizor page.
A special thanks to Stephan Naujoks, Estyx Translations, and all the fans that have helped with translation!
A small note: these are all unofficial fan translations, so if you find any errors or issues, please let us know at puzzleboxgamestudio [at] gmail [dot] com.
Changed files in this update