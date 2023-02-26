 Skip to content

The Dungeon Beneath update for 26 February 2023

The Dungeon Beneath - Spanish, German, and Chinese

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Hi everyone! Thanks to the help of an amazing community, The Dungeon Beneath is now playable in:

  • German
  • Spanish (Spain)
  • Chinese (Simplified)

Want to help translate The Dungeon Beneath into more languages? Check out our Localizor page.

A special thanks to Stephan Naujoks, Estyx Translations, and all the fans that have helped with translation!

A small note: these are all unofficial fan translations, so if you find any errors or issues, please let us know at puzzleboxgamestudio [at] gmail [dot] com.

