The Dungeon Beneath - Spanish, German, and Chinese

Hi everyone! Thanks to the help of an amazing community, The Dungeon Beneath is now playable in:

German

Spanish (Spain)

Chinese (Simplified)

Want to help translate The Dungeon Beneath into more languages? Check out our Localizor page.

A special thanks to Stephan Naujoks, Estyx Translations, and all the fans that have helped with translation!

A small note: these are all unofficial fan translations, so if you find any errors or issues, please let us know at puzzleboxgamestudio [at] gmail [dot] com.