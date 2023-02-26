Patch February 26 bug fixes

-
Player movement values have been reverted to their original slightly lower movement speeds (very tiny change). The extra tiny speed boost was interesting but didn't improve the platforming's tightness.
-
Shotgun fire rate has been reduced but the range has been slightly increased a little through bullet speed increase.
-
The grenade collectible did not give the grenade weapon.
-
player ship weapon A bullet speed has been increased from 120 to 140
-
Map scroll speed increased from 4 to 6 (50%)
travel Tunnel 1-2 fixes:
-
The large cruiser near the end of the level has seen many interior and exterior changes in order to avoid a few glitches including but not limited to an infinite death loop.- Modified possible landing locations to avoid an infinite death loop glitch.
-
Made the level boss higher level with 20% more hp
I will need a general balancing pass later since I made enemies a bit more squishy but decided to add more I will need to raise the ship's required xp to balance things out for the next update.
Thank you guys for taking the time to report the bugs! Keep em coming!
Changed files in this update