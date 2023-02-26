 Skip to content

Sunset Mall update for 26 February 2023

Small patches!

Build 10641811 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Can now skip intro movie
  • Fixed issue with settings not saving
  • Balanced the stores out more so there items they stock are more diverse
  • Multiplayer will be returning next week!

