Story-line

This is something i wanted to do for a while but the newly added features only now allowed me to do so. I present to you a story embedded into SailSim. The story ties up with the current as well as newly added achievements, lessons and challenges.

The story is linear so even if you have gone through some or all currently available levels, i recommend going through them again as the story triggers are only now in place. Luckily after this update, you won't need to worry about the flow and can progress with me as i update SailSim.

There are plenty of hints along the way to guide you so just take your time.

Although i already have the entire story in SailSim, you will be only able to progress to its conclusion as i update new levels and features since after all i am one man and all this takes time.

By no means am i claiming to be Dickens here but for a small project like mine i believe it does add something special to SailSim.

As always, if yo u find a problem or something that doesn't seem to be working as it should, don't hesitate to say so and i will make sure to fix it in no time. For today i believe i deserve some new episodes of the Walking Dead which just became available in my region. Fun times :)

PS: As a hint i suggest to check out the Adventures section for the new content.