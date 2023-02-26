 Skip to content

Svarog's Dream Playtest update for 26 February 2023

Icons and stories patch

Share · View all patches · Build 10641542 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

-Updated icons so they better represent their skills and talents.
-Added 15 new stories to the world which are expanding the lore and adding tips to some quests.

