Goblin Summer Camp update for 26 February 2023

The Goblin King Has Returned!

Build 10641493 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

I will begin doing updates for Goblin Summer camp again!

Today we have a new Hide and seek map called - Pond

Additionally Gob Hop is back.

Cheers,
-Will

