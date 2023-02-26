Update (version 33.04)

This build has not been seen in a public branch.

Updated star + pp algorithms to match current lazer implementation aka 20220902 (16) (thanks to @Khangaroo!)

Fixed extremely rare AMD OpenGL driver crash when slider preview in options menu comes into view (via workaround)

Added ConVars: osu_options_slider_preview_use_legacy_renderer, osu_songbrowser_scorebrowser_enabled

