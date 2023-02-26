 Skip to content

McOsu update for 26 February 2023

Update (version 33.04)

  • Updated star + pp algorithms to match current lazer implementation aka 20220902 (16) (thanks to @Khangaroo!)
  • Fixed extremely rare AMD OpenGL driver crash when slider preview in options menu comes into view (via workaround)
  • Added ConVars: osu_options_slider_preview_use_legacy_renderer, osu_songbrowser_scorebrowser_enabled

.
(As always, if I broke something with this update, you can go back to the previous version via the "Beta" tab in the right-click properties of the game in your library)

Changed depots in wasapi-test branch

