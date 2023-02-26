Fixed a bug with the possible appearance of large fish in the aquarium on the terrace, slightly improved the fish code in general.
Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 26 February 2023
Small fix v1.1.45
Patchnotes via Steam Community
Some depots below may not display changed files because our bot does not own the specific depot or game.
Game can be donated with a key, by sending a gift, or using curator system.
Tear of Time: Lost memory Content Depot 1802921
- Loading history…
Changed files in this update