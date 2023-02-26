 Skip to content

Start typing to see game suggestions. This only suggests apps that have a store page.

Only apps with a store page are suggested. Enter Submit to view all results. Ctrl+Enter View and filter in instant search.
Close ×

Tear of Time: Lost memory update for 26 February 2023

Small fix v1.1.45

Share · View all patches · Build 10641406 · Last edited by Wendy

Patchnotes via Steam Community

Fixed a bug with the possible appearance of large fish in the aquarium on the terrace, slightly improved the fish code in general.

Changed files in this update

Tear of Time: Lost memory Content Depot 1802921
  • Loading history…
SteamDB has been running ad-free since 2012.
Donate or contribute.
Open link