Build 597 Changelog - Anonymous Analytics

New Features

Analytics

XSOverlay now has the capability of sending analytics. These analytics are completely anonymous and they will never contain personal information, or anything that can be used to link the data back to you!

Analytics include the following:

CPU / GPU / RAM

These are so that I can get a feel for how powerful my users systems are. This makes it easier to target optimization for a low end.

HMD

Mostly curious what type of HMD is most common across my users, but does also help with optimizing for specific headsets, knowing how many people have issues with certain headsets, etc. If someone says "I can't use XSO with this headset!" and I see that the number of people using that headset is low, that's helpful for managing priority.

Changed Settings

This is so that I can get a feel for which settings get changed most often, and what the most common settings are. This will help me optimize defaults before we go out of Early Access.

Error / Crash Reporting

This should be pretty self explanatory. Instead of relying on users to report errors when they happen, this will let me automatically see errors, which is better than no error report, but still worse than a user giving me logs + report.

Startup / Shutdown

So I can more accurately gauge how many people are using XSO at any given time.

VR Application

I have a feeling I already know the answer, but this is so I can see the most popular app to use XSO in conjunction with. I have a feeling VRChat will be the top of the list by far, but I'd like to see the spread of people who for instance would benefit from an update to Simulator mode. (Elite dangerous players, etc.) Again, this really just helps with managing priority.

For now, that's all there is! If I add anything else in the future, I will let people know.

**If you would prefer to [i]not send analytics, you can opt out by heading to Settings > General > Analytics > Send Analytics. Doing this will disable all analytics, including error and crash reports.**[/i]