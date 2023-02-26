- Updated the user interface to be more consistent
- New game logo!
- Replaced most of the old music with new tracks
- Fixed bug where the effect of playing with or feeding your pets wasn't visible until you'd done it twice
- Playing with your pet now also reduces loneliness
- Fixed various mission-related text messages
- Missions involving an NPC will no longer trigger if you've got an upcoming social event with that character
- Fixed bug with duplicate items when the player failed to pay rent
- Fixed some level-of-detail issues with the trees
Little Lives update for 26 February 2023
Update Notes for v0.974
Patchnotes via Steam Community
