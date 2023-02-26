 Skip to content

Little Lives update for 26 February 2023

Update Notes for v0.974

Build 10641290

Patchnotes via Steam Community
  • Updated the user interface to be more consistent
  • New game logo!
  • Replaced most of the old music with new tracks
  • Fixed bug where the effect of playing with or feeding your pets wasn't visible until you'd done it twice
  • Playing with your pet now also reduces loneliness
  • Fixed various mission-related text messages
  • Missions involving an NPC will no longer trigger if you've got an upcoming social event with that character
  • Fixed bug with duplicate items when the player failed to pay rent
  • Fixed some level-of-detail issues with the trees

